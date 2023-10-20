An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended physical remand of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb for another 7 days in an extortion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended physical remand of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb for another 7 days in an extortion case.

Earlier, the police produced Mansha Khokhar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 14-day physical remand.

The police apprised the court about progress in investigations and submitted further remand was required to complete the investigations. It requested the court to extend the remand for another 14-day.

Advocate Sher Gul Qureshi represented Mansha Khokhar and opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of Mansha Khokhar for another 7 days and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, October 27.

Township police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Khokhar. It was alleged that Mansha demanded extortion from a property dealer but on failure to receive the amount, he attacked property dealer's office and vandalised it besides snatching 1 million rupees.