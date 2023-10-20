Open Menu

ATC Extends Mansha Bomb's Physical Remand In Extortion Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 09:18 PM

ATC extends Mansha Bomb's physical remand in extortion case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended physical remand of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb for another 7 days in an extortion case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended physical remand of land grabber Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb for another 7 days in an extortion case.

Earlier, the police produced Mansha Khokhar before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 14-day physical remand.

The police apprised the court about progress in investigations and submitted further remand was required to complete the investigations. It requested the court to extend the remand for another 14-day.

Advocate Sher Gul Qureshi represented Mansha Khokhar and opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, extended physical remand of Mansha Khokhar for another 7 days and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, October 27.

Township police had registered an extortion case against Mansha Khokhar. It was alleged that Mansha demanded extortion from a property dealer but on failure to receive the amount, he attacked property dealer's office and vandalised it besides snatching 1 million rupees.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Progress October From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court Mansha Bomb

Recent Stories

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavi ..

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavia

20 minutes ago
 AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transpor ..

AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transport vehicles

20 minutes ago
 Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court ..

Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court quashes conviction

20 minutes ago
 JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al ..

JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

32 minutes ago
 Cross border trade important for Pakistan to addre ..

Cross border trade important for Pakistan to address food security challenges am ..

32 minutes ago
 LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

47 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

53 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

53 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

54 minutes ago
 PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gall ..

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibi ..

52 minutes ago
 117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan