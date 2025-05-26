Open Menu

ATC Extends Omar Ayub's Interim Bail In May 9 Violence Cases Until June 27

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ATC extends Omar Ayub's interim bail in May 9 violence cases until June 27

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until June 27 in three cases linked to the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until June 27 in three cases linked to the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the proceedings, which pertained to pre-arrest bail pleas filed by Omar Ayub in connection with attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the arson of the Shadman Police Station.

Despite the expiry of his interim bail, Omar Ayub did not appear before the court. His legal team submitted an exemption plea, citing illness and requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

The court accepted the request and granted Omar Ayub a one-day exemption. Additionally, the court directed police to produce case records at the next hearing scheduled for June 27.

