Open Menu

ATC Extends Omar Ayub’s Interim Bail Till March 14 In May 9 Violence Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 10:13 PM

ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till March 14 in May 9 violence cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, till March 14 in three cases related to the May 9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, till March 14 in three cases related to the May 9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on Omar Ayub’s pre-arrest bail applications. However, the opposition leader failed to appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Omar Ayub’s counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was in Peshawar to attend proceedings in a high court case.

He requested the court to grant a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

During the proceedings, DSP Legal Javed Asif presented the case records against Ayub.

After reviewing the application, the court granted the exemption and extended Omar Ayub's interim bail till March 14.

Omar Ayub is facing charges in multiple cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.

Recent Stories

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched ..

'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..

6 seconds ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Kore ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..

15 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of ID ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

26 seconds ago
 Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025

15 minutes ago
 EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

30 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

30 minutes ago
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

45 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

45 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

1 hour ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

1 hour ago
 EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

1 hour ago
 National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top fi ..

National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan