ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till March 14 in May 9 violence cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, till March 14 in three cases related to the May 9 violence, including the attack on Jinnah House.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on Omar Ayub’s pre-arrest bail applications. However, the opposition leader failed to appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Omar Ayub’s counsel submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was in Peshawar to attend proceedings in a high court case.

He requested the court to grant a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

During the proceedings, DSP Legal Javed Asif presented the case records against Ayub.

After reviewing the application, the court granted the exemption and extended Omar Ayub's interim bail till March 14.

Omar Ayub is facing charges in multiple cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.