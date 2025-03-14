ATC Extends Omar Ayub’s Interim Bail Until April 8 In May 9 Violence Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until April 8 in three cases related to the May 9 violence.
Due to the leave of ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing on Ayub’s pre-arrest bail applications.
The opposition leader appeared before the court and marked his attendance during the proceedings.
Omar Ayub faces multiple charges, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.
