ATC Extends Physical Remand Of 8 Accused Involved In Kidnapping For Ransom

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of eight members of a gang involved in three cases of kidnapping for ransom for another 14 days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused - Muhammad Hassan, Nadeem Haider, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ali Butt, Azeem Dar, and others before ATC Judge Arshad Javed upon the expiry of the remand term.

The investigation officer apprised the court that investigations were underway with the accused, and their further physical remand was required.

The court extended the physical remand for another 14 days and ordered to produce the accused on April 29.

The police claimed that the accused had kidnapped three citizens and received millions of rupees as ransom. It stated that the accused received Rs 500 million as ransom in cryptocurrency in two different incidents. The accused kidnapped Naeemur Rehman, the owner of VRC Cryptocurrency Company, and withdrew millions of rupees from his cryptocurrency accounts. Additionally, the accused kidnapped Khurram, the brother of B Co Currency's owner, and received ransom in cryptocurrency. It said the accused also kidnapped a woman from the Johar Town area and received Rs 10 million as ransom.

