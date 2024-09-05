Open Menu

ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused In Kidnapping, Murder Of 5-year-old Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ATC extends physical remand of accused in kidnapping, murder of 5-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of an accused, involved in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl, for another nine days.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Kashif Raza, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider at the expiry of his 12-day physical remand, with his face covered.

The investigation officer submitted that the remains of the victim and her clothes had been recovered based on the accused's information, adding that the accused had also confessed to his guilt.

He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for a DNA test and the recovery of his mobile phone.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another nine days and ordered his production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The accused, Kashif Raza, a resident of Batapur, kidnapped his neighbor's five-year-old daughter, Fajar, for ransom, but killed her and then disposed of the body in the forest. The Batapur police had registered a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Mobile Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

3 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

3 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

5 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

5 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

6 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

6 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

7 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

7 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan