ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Accused In Kidnapping, Murder Of 5-year-old Girl
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of an accused, involved in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl, for another nine days.
Earlier, the police produced the accused, Kashif Raza, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider at the expiry of his 12-day physical remand, with his face covered.
The investigation officer submitted that the remains of the victim and her clothes had been recovered based on the accused's information, adding that the accused had also confessed to his guilt.
He pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for a DNA test and the recovery of his mobile phone.
At this, the court extended physical remand of the accused for another nine days and ordered his production upon the expiry of the remand term.
The accused, Kashif Raza, a resident of Batapur, kidnapped his neighbor's five-year-old daughter, Fajar, for ransom, but killed her and then disposed of the body in the forest. The Batapur police had registered a case in this regard.
