ATC extends physical remand of Adam Chaudhry till May 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of the owner of All Pakistan Projects Company, Adam Ameen Chaudhry in a case pertaining to looting the public in the name of investment.

The accused was produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand in the above case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court regarding the progress into the investigation process against the accused.

It prayed the court to grant more remand of the accused for further probe in the scam and recovery of relevant documents and vehicles from him.

However, the defence lawyer Imran Shafiq opposed the request of further remand and said that the NAB had not discovered anything new in the case. After listening arguments, the court granted remand of the accused till May 21.