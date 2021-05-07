UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Adam Chaudhry Till May 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:26 PM

ATC extends physical remand of Adam Chaudhry till May 21

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of the owner of All Pakistan Projects Company, Adam Ameen Chaudhry in a case pertaining to looting the public in the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday extended the physical remand of the owner of All Pakistan Projects Company, Adam Ameen Chaudhry in a case pertaining to looting the public in the name of investment.

The accused was produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand in the above case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials apprised the court regarding the progress into the investigation process against the accused.

It prayed the court to grant more remand of the accused for further probe in the scam and recovery of relevant documents and vehicles from him.

However, the defence lawyer Imran Shafiq opposed the request of further remand and said that the NAB had not discovered anything new in the case. After listening arguments, the court granted remand of the accused till May 21.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Company Vehicles Progress May All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.