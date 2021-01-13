ATC extends physical remand of police personnel in Osama case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police a further five-day physical remand of five police personnel allegedly involve in murder of Osama Sati in Islamabad.

The accused including Mudassar Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were produced before ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan at ending of their remand time. The police requested the court for further physical remand of the five accused.

On this occasion, the investigating officer told the court that the arrested accused had admitted the mistake of killing an innocent citizen.

A further five-day remand was required till the completion of the JIT's probe into the case. The court inquired whether the statements of the accused under section 164 had been recorded. The investigating officer said that the statements had not been recorded yet.

The court extended the physical remand of the five accused for five days and handed them over to the police. Earlier, the family members of Osama Satti staged a silent protest against the police outside the Judicial Complex.