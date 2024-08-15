Open Menu

ATC Extends Physical Remand Of TLP Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM

ATC extends physical remand of TLP leader

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan, for another 8 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan, for another 8 days.

Earlier, the police produced Maulana Saifi before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider on expiry of his physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for a photogrammetric test and recovery of a microphone.

The court allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the accused for another 8 days, ordering his production on August 23.

A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, had registered a case against the TLP leader.

