ATC Extends Physical Remand Of TLP Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan, for another 8 days
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Maulana Muhammad Tahir Saifi, a leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), involved in a case of inciting people against the chief justice of Pakistan, for another 8 days.
Earlier, the police produced Maulana Saifi before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider on expiry of his physical remand.
The investigation officer requested the court to extend physical remand of the accused for a photogrammetric test and recovery of a microphone.
The court allowed the request and extended the physical remand of the accused for another 8 days, ordering his production on August 23.
A-Division Police Station, Sheikhupura, had registered a case against the TLP leader.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago