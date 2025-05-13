Open Menu

ATC Extends Pre-arrest Bail Of Asad Umar, Azam Swati In May 9 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ATC extends pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar, Azam Swati in May 9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in three cases related to the May 9 incidents, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station, until June 16.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing and sought arguments from the parties at the next date of proceedings. Asad Umar appeared before the court and marked his attendance, during the proceedings.

In a related development, the court also extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati in five May 9 cases, which also include the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower. His bail was likewise extended until June 16.

Swati was present during the hearing and marked his attendance before the court.

