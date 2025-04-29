Open Menu

ATC Extends PTI Leaders' Bail In Protest Cases, Orders Umar Ayub To Join Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders facing cases related to the November 26 protest.

The court also directed Umar Ayub to appear for investigation.

The hearing took place in the court of Judge Abual-Hasanat Zulqarnain. PTI leaders Umar Ayub, Ali Bukhari, and Shoaib Shaheen appeared in person.

Sher Afzal Marwat submitted a request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds. Similar exemption pleas were filed on behalf of Niazullah Niazi and Shehryar Afridi.

The court accepted all these requests.

The court instructed Umar Ayub to cooperate with the investigation team. It also extended the interim bail of all PTI leaders involved in the cases. The hearing on the pre-arrest bail applications was adjourned until June 24.

The cases are registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad, including Secretariat, Tarnol, Kohsar, and Shehzad Town. These cases stem from a protest held by PTI on November 26.

