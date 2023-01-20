(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court remanded the suspected killer of senior lawyer and politician Abdul Latif Afridi in the custody of police for another day.

The accused Adnan Afridi was produced in the court of anti-terrorism judge Amir Nazir after police custody for three days.

The suspect was remanded in the police's custody by a judicial magistrate on Jan 17 for two days. Police have tightened the security in and outside the Judicial Complex and no irrelevant person was allowed to enter.

Senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead on Wednesday at PHC Bar hall and the accused was arrested by police on the spot on January 16.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association has constituted a six-member legal team to pursue the murder case of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi. The legal team will be pursuing pleading, supervising, and proceedings of the trail from session to apex court, says a press release issued by Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

The legal team includes four supreme court lawyers Abdul Fayaz, Hussain Ali and Shafiq Gigyani, and two high court lawyers Asfandyar Khan and Barrister Amirullah Chamkani.