ATC Extends Remand Of Accused Child Abuser

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

ATC extends remand of accused child abuser

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The ATC Khairpur has extended remand for seven more days of Sarang Shar, a retired teacher,for harassing and making videos of two children.

The SSP Khairpur, Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi on Tuesday has said some other facilitators for the teacher in the crime were also arrested and their interrogation was underway, adding that ASP Khairpur City Saad Arshad was investigating the case.

The SSP Khairpur urged the social media users should prevent themselves fake viral videos, adding that the accused was in the police lock-up and had no access of cellphone.

More Stories From Pakistan

