ATC Extends Remand Of Accused In Afridi's Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ATC extends remand of accused in Afridi's murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Peshawar on Friday extended again the physical remand of the prime suspect in the case of senior lawyer Latif Afridi's murder for one-day.

As per information from the court, Adnan Sami Afridi, prime suspect in Latif Afridi's murder case was presented before the Judge of anti-terrorism, Amir Nazir . Police informed the court that the anti-terrorism laws clauses have been included in the FIR registered against the accused and further remand was needed.

The ATC judge accepted the police request and handed over the accused in police custody on remand for one more day. The court, earlier on Thursday, had approved one-day extension in the Adnan Sami Afridi remand. Earlier, the court had granted two-day physical remand of the accused.

Latif Afridi, the former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president was killed after being shot six times at the bar room inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday last, in what police said was a family feud shooting.

