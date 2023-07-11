Open Menu

ATC Extends Remand Of PTI Former MPA's Son In Military Check-post Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM





RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorist Court(ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf member Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amjad's son for three more days.

On completion of arguments from both sides, ATC Judge Hamid Hussain extended the physical remand of Chaudhry Abdul Basit and ordered his appearance in the court on July 14.

The MPA's son was arrested in the case of setting fire to a military check post during the May 9, protest against the PTI chairman's arrest.

A case had been registered against him in the area of Morgah Police Station.

