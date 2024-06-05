(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi for another five days in eight cases related to the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi for another five days in eight cases related to the May 9 violence.

The court allowed the investigation team to conduct investigations from Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Adiala Jail until June 10.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on an application filed by the police for an extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader, whose attendance was marked through a video link from Adiala Jail.

The police apprised the court of developments in the investigations and requested an extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader to complete the investigation, adding that photogrammetry and other tests were still pending.

The prosecution submitted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been accused of posting inciting messages on X and other social media platforms and also requested an extension in the physical remand.

However, the defense counsel opposed the request and requested the court to discharge his client.

The court, after hearing arguments from both parties, extended the physical remand of the PTI leader until June 10 and allowed the police to conduct an investigation with him at Adiala Jail. The court directed the police to produce the PTI leader before it via a video link on June 10. The superintendent of the jail was also ordered to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

The police had implicated Shah Mehmood Qureshi in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack.