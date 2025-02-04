Open Menu

ATC Extends Swati's Interim Bail Till Feb 12 In May-9 Cases

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until February 12 in five cases related to the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Khan Swati until February 12 in five cases related to the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on Swati’s pre-arrest bail applications. However, the PTI leader did not appear in court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

A counsel representing Swati submitted an exemption application, stating that his client was ill and admitted to a hospital in Mansehra for treatment. He further informed the court that Swati was unable to travel due to his illness and requested a one-day exemption from personal appearance.

Upon this, the court accepted the application and extended Azam Khan Swati’s interim bail until February 12. However, the court emphasized that Swati must appear at the next hearing, warning that this was his last opportunity.

