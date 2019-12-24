UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Extends Till Jan 02 Interim Bail Of Hassan Niazi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:40 PM

ATC extends till Jan 02 interim bail of Hassan Niazi

Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Imran Khan was on interim bail in PIC attack case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended till January 02 the interim bail granted to Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s attack case.

The lawyers appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements and pleaded the court for extension in their bail. The court accepted the plea and allowed extension till January 02.

Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Imran Khan was also spotted in the lawyers’ attack on cardiac hospital who also shared his pictures on Twitter.

Later, when the social and traditional media condemned the lawyers’ attack then he also came forward to explain as to why he was there. He said he was just present there and nothing else. He denied his role in attacking the hospital and said that he wished he could not be there.

He also escaped policy arrest and successfully secured bail from the court.

It may mentioned here that at least 12 people died when the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology just to take revenge from the doctors who spread a video about the lawyers’ failure in settling down the issue of fight between both communities.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Twitter Lawyers Died January May Media From Court Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders aim at Shehryar Afridi over San ..

15 minutes ago

Five People Injured in Blasts at South Korean Stee ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Producer Plans to Ink Contract for 2 Commun ..

17 minutes ago

National Curriculum Council (NCC) seeks provinces' ..

17 minutes ago

Police official suspended,seven booked over gambli ..

12 minutes ago

Su-57 Jet Crashes in Russia's Far East Incurring N ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.