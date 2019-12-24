ATC extends till Jan 02 interim bail of Hassan Niazi

(@fidahassanain)

Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Imran Khan was on interim bail in PIC attack case.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended till January 02 the interim bail granted to Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s attack case.

The lawyers appeared before the court amid tight security arrangements and pleaded the court for extension in their bail. The court accepted the plea and allowed extension till January 02.

Hassan Niazi—the nephew of PM Imran Khan was also spotted in the lawyers’ attack on cardiac hospital who also shared his pictures on Twitter.

Later, when the social and traditional media condemned the lawyers’ attack then he also came forward to explain as to why he was there. He said he was just present there and nothing else. He denied his role in attacking the hospital and said that he wished he could not be there.

He also escaped policy arrest and successfully secured bail from the court.

It may mentioned here that at least 12 people died when the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology just to take revenge from the doctors who spread a video about the lawyers’ failure in settling down the issue of fight between both communities.