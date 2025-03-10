ATC Frames Amended Charges Against PTI Leaders In 3 Cases
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and other party members in three cases, including the attack on Askari Tower of May-9 riots.
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and other party members in three cases, including the attack on Askari Tower of May-9 riots.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah, and other accused individuals currently out on bail also appeared and marked their attendance.
During the hearing, the court formally framed amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers in cases of attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House and Zaman Park.
However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.
Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 13.
Notably, the court had previously approved the prosecution’s request to amend the charges against the PTI leaders and workers in these cases.
Meanwhile, the court is set to frame amended charges against the accused, including PTI leaders, in the torching of the Shadman Police Station case at the next hearing.
Recent Stories
AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs
Policeman martyred in Bajaur
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases
AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day
ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government4 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs4 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred in Bajaur4 minutes ago
-
ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases4 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture4 minutes ago
-
CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day4 minutes ago
-
Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG8 minutes ago
-
DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling8 minutes ago
-
Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services8 minutes ago
-
City Police review Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr security plan8 minutes ago
-
Key members of Sarhad Business Alliance join APBF8 minutes ago
-
Rule of law, justice emphasized for corruption free society20 minutes ago