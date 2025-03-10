Open Menu

ATC Frames Amended Charges Against PTI Leaders In 3 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and other party members in three cases, including the attack on Askari Tower of May-9 riots.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and other party members in three cases, including the attack on Askari Tower of May-9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah, and other accused individuals currently out on bail also appeared and marked their attendance.

During the hearing, the court formally framed amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers in cases of attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House and Zaman Park.

However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.

Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 13.

Notably, the court had previously approved the prosecution’s request to amend the charges against the PTI leaders and workers in these cases.

Meanwhile, the court is set to frame amended charges against the accused, including PTI leaders, in the torching of the Shadman Police Station case at the next hearing.

Recent Stories

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theor ..

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..

4 minutes ago
 Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus ..

Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss polit ..

Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

4 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in Bajaur

Policeman martyred in Bajaur

4 minutes ago
 ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in ..

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

4 minutes ago
 AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy ..

AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute

4 minutes ago
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal M ..

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..

4 minutes ago
 CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on Int ..

CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day

4 minutes ago
 ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash di ..

ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend

21 minutes ago
 Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reache ..

Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

8 minutes ago
 DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by plan ..

DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling

8 minutes ago
 Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Ora ..

Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan