ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and other party members in three cases, including the attack on Askari Tower of May-9 riots.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed, Khadija Shah, and other accused individuals currently out on bail also appeared and marked their attendance.

During the hearing, the court formally framed amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers in cases of attack on Askari Tower and the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House and Zaman Park.

However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.

Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 13.

Notably, the court had previously approved the prosecution’s request to amend the charges against the PTI leaders and workers in these cases.

Meanwhile, the court is set to frame amended charges against the accused, including PTI leaders, in the torching of the Shadman Police Station case at the next hearing.