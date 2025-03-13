ATC Frames Amended Charges Against PTI Leaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party members in the Shadman Police Station torching case.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, were produced before the court. Other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.
During the hearing, the court formally framed the amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers. However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.
Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 17.
Earlier, the court had approved the prosecution’s request to amend the charges against the PTI leaders and workers in the case.
