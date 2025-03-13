Open Menu

ATC Frames Amended Charges Against PTI Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday framed amended charges against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party members in the Shadman Police Station torching case.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, were produced before the court. Other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.

During the hearing, the court formally framed the amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers. However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.

Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 17.

Earlier, the court had approved the prosecution’s request to amend the charges against the PTI leaders and workers in the case.

Recent Stories

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

1 hour ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

1 hour ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

2 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

2 hours ago
End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

3 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

3 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan