ATC frames amended charges against Shah Mehmood Qureshi, other PTI leaders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party workers in three cases related to the torching of police vehicles near Mughalpura and Jinnah House during the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday framed amended charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and party workers in three cases related to the torching of police vehicles near Mughalpura and Jinnah House during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, were produced before the court. PTI social media activist Sanam Javed and other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared and marked their attendance.

During the hearing, the court formally framed amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers. However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intent to contest them.

Following the proceedings, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for March 6.

It is noteworthy that the court had approved the prosecution’s request to frame the amended charges against the PTI leaders and workers in these cases two weeks ago.