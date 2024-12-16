ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has not been indicted so far as he moved a plea seeking to halt proceedings

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday officially charged nine individuals including former Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari in GHQ attack case.

Rashid Hafeez is also among those who were charged in the same case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah framed the charges against the accused.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Naveed Malik and Zaheer Shah while PTI’s lawyer Muhammad Faisal Malik appeared before the court.

Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were also there in the courtroom.

The prosecutors prayed the court to revoke the bail of all those who were absent from the proceedings. They said that they were intentionally delaying the trial proceedings.

The court charged nine accused in the May 9 GHQ attack case.

However, all the accused denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Muneer, Khadim Hussain Khokhar, Zakarullah, Azimullah, Tahir Sadiq, Mehr Javed and Chaudhry Asif are others who were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, moved an application under Section 265-D in a bid to stop framing of charges against him in the GHQ attack case. The court would take up his plea on the next date of hearing.

The plea moved by Qureshi asked the court to suspend the charge proceedings if the charges are not substantiated.

In GHQ attack case, there had been 119 accused out of which 98 were already charged. Imran Khan is also among them.

The court would hear GHQ attack case on December 19.