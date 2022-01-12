UrduPoint.com

ATC Gilgit Awards Death Sentences To Five Culprits

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:49 PM

ATC Gilgit awards death sentences to five culprits

Anti-terrorism court Gilgit on Wednesday awarded death sentenc to five people in a case pertaining to the kidnapping, torture filming and posting obscene videos of a youth on social media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-terrorism court Gilgit on Wednesday awarded death sentenc to five people in a case pertaining to the kidnapping, torture filming and posting obscene videos of a youth on social media.

In his judgement the judge, Rehmat Shah of the ATC awarded death sentences to Sajid Hussain, Maqbool Hussain, Nauman Ali, Nasir Abbas and Hasnain Hussain.

The Court has also awarded 17 years jail each to four and 22 years imprisonment to one of the convicts.

ATC also ordered to confiscate the properties of the convicts.

Five people had abducted and tortured Ali Ahmed Jan, resident of Haramosh, on April 13, 2020. The case was registered in Danyore Police Station.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Police Station Jail Social Media Gilgit Baltistan Nasir April 2020 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan keen to bolster bilateral ties with Germa ..

Pakistan keen to bolster bilateral ties with Germany: Dr Shehzad

13 minutes ago
 German Government Extends Military Mission in Iraq ..

German Government Extends Military Mission in Iraq Until October - Spokesman

13 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Hold Meeting With ..

Japanese Prime Minister Wants to Hold Meeting With Russian Leadership - Reports

13 minutes ago
 First-ever E-commerce policy to enhance exports, s ..

First-ever E-commerce policy to enhance exports, strengthen digital economy: SAP ..

13 minutes ago
 Quick Response Unit of ITP to be made more active: ..

Quick Response Unit of ITP to be made more active: SSP

13 minutes ago
 KIIR urges US Arms manufacturing group to stop arm ..

KIIR urges US Arms manufacturing group to stop arms supply to India

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.