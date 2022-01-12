ATC Gilgit awards death sentences to five culprits

Anti-terrorism court Gilgit on Wednesday awarded death sentenc to five people in a case pertaining to the kidnapping, torture filming and posting obscene videos of a youth on social media

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-terrorism court Gilgit on Wednesday awarded death sentenc to five people in a case pertaining to the kidnapping, torture filming and posting obscene videos of a youth on social media.

In his judgement the judge, Rehmat Shah of the ATC awarded death sentences to Sajid Hussain, Maqbool Hussain, Nauman Ali, Nasir Abbas and Hasnain Hussain.

The Court has also awarded 17 years jail each to four and 22 years imprisonment to one of the convicts.

ATC also ordered to confiscate the properties of the convicts.

Five people had abducted and tortured Ali Ahmed Jan, resident of Haramosh, on April 13, 2020. The case was registered in Danyore Police Station.