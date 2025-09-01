Open Menu

ATC Gives Prosecution Time On Sher Shah’s Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:04 PM

ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted the prosecution time until Tuesday to produce the case record in the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of the PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted the prosecution time until Tuesday to produce the case record in the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of the PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the petition, where the investigating officer sought time, stating the record had been sent to the Lahore High Court. The court accepted the request, despite objections from defence counsel, and adjourned further hearing until Tuesday (September 2). Sher Shah, currently on judicial remand, has sought bail for release.

Recent Stories

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review

4 minutes ago
 Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1 ..

Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad

5 minutes ago
 Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villa ..

Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala

1 minute ago
 ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail p ..

ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams

1 minute ago
 Tremors felt in various cities

Tremors felt in various cities

1 minute ago
High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financi ..

Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation

5 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-w ..

IHC dismisses Younis Kidwai's appeal against red-warrants

5 minutes ago
 BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 benefi ..

BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan