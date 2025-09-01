ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted the prosecution time until Tuesday to produce the case record in the post-arrest bail petition of Sher Shah Khan, nephew of the PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the petition, where the investigating officer sought time, stating the record had been sent to the Lahore High Court. The court accepted the request, despite objections from defence counsel, and adjourned further hearing until Tuesday (September 2). Sher Shah, currently on judicial remand, has sought bail for release.