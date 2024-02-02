Open Menu

ATC Granst Bail To 8 Accused In Askari Tower Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM



An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to eight accused involved in a case of attacking Askari Tower, Gulberg, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to eight accused involved in a case of attacking Askari Tower, Gulberg, during May-9 violence.

The court directed the accused, Muhammad Ahmad Qazi, Muhammad Umar, Sameer Baig, Muhammad Zaigham, Rais Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Waseem Zaman and Alvim Masih, to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the hearing on post-arrest bail petitions of accused and announced the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the prosecution and defence counsel.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower, during May-9 riots.

