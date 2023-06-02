ATC granted three-day physical remand of two PTI local leaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :PTI Peshawar Youth President Meena Khan Afridi and his colleagues arrested in connection with the incidents of May 9 and 10 and appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The ATC Court has referred the two alleged accused to the Police on three-day physical remand for investigation.

The alleged accused Meena Khan Afridi and Jalal Mohmand are involved in the burning incidents of May 9 and 10, said the Investigating Officer.

A case has been registered against both alleged accused in Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station, the Investigating Officer informed the Court.

Both the accused were absconding, said the Investigating Officer.

The alleged accused Meena Khan Afridi has been arrested from Buner and Jalal from Peshawar, informed the Investigating Officer. Both the alleged accused need to be investigated, said the Investigating Officer.

