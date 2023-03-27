ATC grants 2-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted two-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, for taking him to Karachi.

However, the court dismissed a plea for physical remand of Hassaan and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case, registered by Race Course police.

Earlier, the police produced Hassaan Niazi before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security.

The court was apprised that the Race Course police had registered a case against the accused on charges of rioting, murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The investigation officer sought physical remand of the accused for completing investigation.

He submitted that custody of the accused was required for photogrammatic test and recovery of various items.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and submitted that the police had registered a bogus case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict on the remand plea for some time.

Later, the court dismissed the remand plea and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

However, the court granted two-day transit remand of Hassaan Niazi for taking him to Karachi, after it was informed that a case was registered against the accused at Jamshaid Quarters Police Station, Karachi.