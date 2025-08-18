ATC grants 3-day physical remand of 15 PTI workers, one discharged

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved a three-day physical remand of 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the October 5 protest and police violence case, while one accused was discharged

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved a three-day physical remand of 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the October 5 protest and police violence case, while one accused was discharged.

Earlier, the police produced 16 PTI workers before the ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought their physical remand for investigation. Police told the court that the accused are wanted in the Shafiqabad police station case and recovery of sticks and clubs is yet to be made.

However, the court was informed that one accused, Bilawal Hussain, had been in military custody at the time of the PTI protest, where he served a two-year sentence, and was mistakenly arrested in the present case.

Defence counsels argued that their clients were not involved in the case and requested the court to discharge them.

Subsequently, the court handed over 15 accused to police on three-day physical remand and discharged Bilawal Hussain from the case.

Those remanded include Ali Hassan, Tayyab, Usman, Arsalan, Daniyal and Shoaib, Zaeem Laghari and Ghulam Qadir.