ATC Grants 5-day Remand Of PTI Founder’s Nephew In Jinnah House Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted a five-day physical remand of Sher Shah, nephew of the PTI founder and son of Aleema Khan, in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, police produced the accused before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought 30 days’ custody, presenting video evidence and requesting photogrammetric and polygraphic tests.

The defence counsel, Salman Akram Raja, opposed the plea, arguing that Sher Shah was arrested 27 months after the incident and urged the court to discharge him.

However, the court approved five days’ remand and directed police to produce the accused again on August 28.

A day earlier, the court had granted remand of Sher Shah's brother, Shahrez, in the same case.

