ATC Grants 7-day Physical Remand Of Suspected Terrorist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:29 AM

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted seven-day physical remand of a suspected terrorist arrested by Counter Terrorism Department from Tando Muhammad Khan district on January 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tuesday granted seven-day physical remand of a suspected terrorist arrested by Counter Terrorism Department from Tando Muhammad Khan district on January 30.

According to details, a team of CTD Hyderabad produced Kamran Ali Rind alias Kami before the ATC and sought his remand for further interrogation.

The police informed the court that Kami was apprehended from Bypass Road in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

They added that the CTD recovered a plastic bag from his possession in which he was allegedly carrying explosive material and 2 non-electronic detonators.

The police also found a mobile phone with 2 SIMs, multiple cards, driving license, NIC card and Rs450 in his possession.

Kami was currently residing in Central Jail Colony in district East in Karachi but he hailed from Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

The police claimed that during initial interrogation the suspect disclosed that he was affiliated with the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

The CTD booked him under section 4/5 of Explosives Act, 1908, and section 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, on the complaint of Sub Inspector Roshan Ali Shaikh.

