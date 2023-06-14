ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 12 accused involved in a May-9 vandalism case.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 12 accused involved in a May-9 vandalism case.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of defence counsel and prosecution.

The accused, including Muhammad Akram, Masood Ahmad, Yasir Ali, Abdullah, Malik Habib, Shahid Baig, Noor Ali, Aftab Iqbal, Tayyab and Qasim, had approached the court for bail after being sent to jail on judicial remand.

Race Course police had registered a case against the accused under Anti-terrorism Act on charges of damaging public and private properties.