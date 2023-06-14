UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Bail To 12 Accused In May-9 Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

ATC grants bail to 12 accused in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 12 accused involved in a May-9 vandalism case.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 12 accused involved in a May-9 vandalism case.

The court directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of defence counsel and prosecution.

The accused, including Muhammad Akram, Masood Ahmad, Yasir Ali, Abdullah, Malik Habib, Shahid Baig, Noor Ali, Aftab Iqbal, Tayyab and Qasim, had approached the court for bail after being sent to jail on judicial remand.

Race Course police had registered a case against the accused under Anti-terrorism Act on charges of damaging public and private properties.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Jail Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports Fro ..

Sberbank Suggests Easing Curbs on Cash Exports From Russia

11 minutes ago
 Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider ..

Total of 106 People Poisoned by Counterfeit Cider in Russia in June - Health Min ..

11 minutes ago
 Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn ..

Guterres Says Social Media Become 'Global Bullhorn' for Hate Mongers

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs building inspectors to improv ..

Commissioner directs building inspectors to improve performance

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for supporti ..

11 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular A ..

Russia Ready to Consider US Request for Consular Access to Gershkovich - Foreign ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.