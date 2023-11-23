ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 15 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of corps commander Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 15 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of corps commander Lahore).

The court granted bail to the accused, including Aruna Naeem, Hassan Ahmad, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Mehmood, Parvaiz Iqbal, Qasim Ali, Hafiz Abbas, Bilal, Atif Munir, Iftikhar Khan, Shahid Mehmood and Waqar, and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of the accused, Atiq Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, Muhammad Naseem, Umar Ilyas, Muhammad Naeem, Waqas and others.

The court also adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions of112 accused and sought further arguments from the parties, on November 30.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by 133 accused and announced the verdict on 21 bail petitions on conclusion of arguments by the parties.

Special prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah opposed the bail petitions of the accused, during the proceeding, and argued that the accused were identified during the identification process and they were in contact with the PTI leaders at the time of occurrence. He further submitted that strong evidence and video footage was available against the accused, requesting the court to dismiss the bail petitions.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused were nominated due to mala fide intention, He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to the accused.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence.