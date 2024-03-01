ATC grants bail to 16 accused in Jinnah House attack case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to 16 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of accused and allowed them on completion of arguments by the parties.

Muhammad Danish, Farhan Ahmad, Mukhtar Khan, Saqib Munir, Mian Abdul Rehman, Hassan Ijaz, Yasir Abbas, Muhammad Kashif, Mian Bilal, Suleman Ilyas, Adnan Ashraf, Muhammad Shan, Raheemullah, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman and Muhammad Rayan were included among the accused who were granted bail.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps' commander Lahore, during May-9 riots.