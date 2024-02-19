ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House

The court ordered the PTI workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail. Altaf Hussain, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Akram, Bilal Fayyaz, Muhammad Kamran, Qurban Ali, Asif Parvaiz, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Dabeer Hussain, Asif Masih, Irfan Ali, Ali Asghar were included among workers who were granted bail.

A total of 214 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed for hearing before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal who announced the verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of 19 accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The court also hinted to decide the same number of petitions on the next date of hearing, February 20,

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.