Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 19 PTI Workers In Jinnah House Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM

ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court ordered the PTI workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail. Altaf Hussain, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Akram, Bilal Fayyaz, Muhammad Kamran, Qurban Ali, Asif Parvaiz, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Dabeer Hussain, Asif Masih, Irfan Ali, Ali Asghar were included among workers who were granted bail.

A total of 214 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed for hearing before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal who announced the verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of 19 accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The court also hinted to decide the same number of petitions on the next date of hearing, February 20,

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Altaf Hussain Road Same February Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

6 minutes ago
 Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climat ..

Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..

2 minutes ago
 CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

4 minutes ago
 FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled ..

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

4 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips

PU issues roll number slips

4 minutes ago
 Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equit ..

Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world

4 minutes ago
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion a ..

Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 b ..

Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP

2 minutes ago
 Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN to ..

Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court

2 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargar ..

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh

1 hour ago
 Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Kh ..

Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

1 hour ago
 US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: secu ..

US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan