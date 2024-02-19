ATC Grants Bail To 19 PTI Workers In Jinnah House Attack Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to 19 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House.
The court ordered the PTI workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail. Altaf Hussain, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Akram, Bilal Fayyaz, Muhammad Kamran, Qurban Ali, Asif Parvaiz, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Dabeer Hussain, Asif Masih, Irfan Ali, Ali Asghar were included among workers who were granted bail.
A total of 214 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed for hearing before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal who announced the verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of 19 accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.
The court also hinted to decide the same number of petitions on the next date of hearing, February 20,
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
PU issues roll number slips
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP
Palestinians accuse Israel of 'apartheid' at UN top court
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan
US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child4 minutes ago
-
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai2 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances1 hour ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting1 hour ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country1 hour ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car1 hour ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized2 hours ago
-
500 liter substandard edible oil seized2 hours ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman inaugurates district office Sanghar2 hours ago