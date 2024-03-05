ATC Grants Bail To 21 Accused In Jinnah House Attack Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case of May-9 riots
The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 126 post-arrest bail petitions till March 6.
Jan James Masih, Faraz Murtaza, Ghulam Murtaza, Aneel Bhatti, Syed Mohsin Raza, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Asad, Ghulam Raheem, Irfan Noor, Nasir Khan, Jamshaid Ishtiaq, Faqeer Hussain, Muhammad Idress, Suleman Karamat, Shamoon Hussain, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Aslam, Asif Nadeem and Mehmood Ali Bukhari included among the accused who were granted bail.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.
