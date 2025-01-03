Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 250, Rejects 150 In PTI Protest Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday decided the bail applications for 400 accused involved in cases related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest on November 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Friday decided the bail applications for 400 accused involved in cases related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest on November 26.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail for 250 accused across 13 cases, while rejecting the applications of 150 others.

In the case registered at the Bani Gala Police Station, 18 accused were granted bail. For Kohsar police station Case No. 1033, bail applications were denied, but in Case No. 1032, bail was approved for 43 accused, with one application rejected.

At the Shehzad Town Police Station, nine accused were granted bail.

In the Noon Police Station case, bail was approved for 17 accused, while one application was rejected. In the Abpara Police Station Case No. 1022, 70 bail applications were accepted, and 25 were rejected.

The court rejected bail for 30 accused in a case registered at the I-9 Police Station. In the Margalla Police Station case, 13 accused were granted bail, while two applications were rejected. In two cases at the Secretariat Police Station, 120 bail applications were denied, and 10 were approved.

Additionally, 25 accused in the Sihala Police Station case and 30 in the Shams Colony Police Station case were granted bail. These cases were filed across 10 police stations.

