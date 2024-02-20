ATC Grants Bail To 29 PTI Workers In Jinnah House Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 29 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House.
The court ordered the PTI workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Bilal Latif, Muhammad Jahangir, Khalil Ahmad, Bilal Arshad, Dost Muhammad, Hameed Ullah, Tayyab Jamil, Muhammad Amjad, Bilal Idress, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Fayyaz, Nadeem Altaf, Syed Ali, Ali Raza, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Latif, Abid Rafique, Muhammad Yar Gull, Syed Arsalan, Muhammad Arif, Farhan Bukhari included among workers who were granted bail.
A total of 199 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed for hearing before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal who announced the verdict on the bail petitions of 29 accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The court observed that some of the accused were granted bail on medical grounds. The court will take up the remaining bail petitions on February 21.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.
