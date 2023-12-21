Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Askari Tower Attack Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 07:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to three accused, allegedly involved in Askari Tower attack case

The court granted bail to Muzzamal Rehman, Ayaz Talat and Huzaifa Zia, and ordered them to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the post-arrest bail pleas of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the accused and other leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the charges of attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, another ATC also granted post-arrest bail to Ayaz Talat and Huzaifa Zia, besides another accused, Muhammad Zaigham, in two cases of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) office in Model Town. The court ordered all three to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail applications of the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Model Town police had registered two cases against the PTI leaders and workers in connection with torching of the PML-N office.

