ATC Grants Bail To 3 Juveniles Involved In 9th May Mayhem

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

ATC grants bail to 3 juveniles involved in 9th May mayhem

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to three accused arrested in mayhem of 9th May.

According to the prosecution, Civil Line police had arrested three underage accused including Ali Haider resident of Dogar Basti, Huzaifa resident of Naimat Colony and Muntazir resident of Dogar Basti as they were involved in attacking ISI Office on May 09.

The accused filed their bail applications and the Special Judge ATC Muhammad Hussain accepted the bail applications and directed the police to release the accused after submission of surety bonds of Rs.100,000 each.

However, the accused could not arrange their surety bonds. Hence, their release was deferred till the submission of surety bonds.

