UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Bail To 3 Suspects In Explosive Case

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 11:37 PM

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

The Anti Terrorism Court here Thursday granted 7-day physical remand of the three suspects arrested with explosives near a railway track along Autobahn road in Hyderabad the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court here Thursday granted 7-day physical remand of the three suspects arrested with explosives near a railway track along Autobahn road in Hyderabad the other day.

According to details, the suspects Manzoor Shar, Manthar Shar and Qurban Shar were produced before the court under strong security.

The Hussainabad police apprised the court that the suspects were arrested near the railway track with an improvised explosive device, a hand grenade and a pistol in their possessions.

The police pointed out that in recent days, low intensity explosions were carried out at the tracks in Jamshoro and Hyderabad which disrupted the movement of trains.

Earlier, SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas told the media that the suspects were affiliated with Sindhu Desh Revolution Army, which was a banned outfit.

He said one of them belonged to Karachi and 2 to Mirpurkhas.

The SP claimed that during initial interrogation the suspects accepted their involvement in an attack on Rangers in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Army Rangers Police Road Hyderabad Shar Jamshoro Media Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

48 seconds ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

2 minutes ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

3 minutes ago
 PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran to address nation on Friday: Fawad

PM Imran to address nation on Friday: Fawad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.