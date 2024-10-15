Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 30 PTI Workers In Protest Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case related to the October 5 protest.

The court directed the workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon the completion of arguments by the prosecution and defence.

Muhammad Osama Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Hassan Khan, Musa Khan, Sajjad Amin, Nadir Gul Khan, Tabassum Abbas, Zohaib Khan, Basharat Ali, Hayat Ullah, Rana Shiraz, Qasim Ilyas, Muhammad Ibrar Khan, Zia Sher Ali, Owais Khan, and Jumma Khan were among the accused who were granted bail.

The accused had approached the court for bail in a case registered by Shafiqabad police. They were charged with inciting anarchy and creating law and order disturbances in response to a protest call by PTI on October 5.

