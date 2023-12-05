Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 4 Accused In PML-N Office Torching Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 10:02 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in a case of torching the PML-N office in Model Town, during May-9 violence.

The court granted bail to Khadim Hussain, Rafaqat Anjum, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Shahbaz and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions of the accused after hearing detailed arguments of defence counsel and prosecution.

The Model Town police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching the PML-N office in Model Town during May-9 violence.

