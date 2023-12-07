Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 5 Accused In May-9 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

ATC grants bail to 5 accused in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in different cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in different cases related to May-9 violence.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted post-arrest bail to Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The court adjourned bail petitions of accused, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Javed, till Dec 13 and sought more arguments

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, the court also granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Usman Sharif and Muhammad Siddique, in a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg.

The court ordered the accused for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

Moreover, the court granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Salman and Ahmad Zahid, in a case of torching police vehicles in Mughalpura. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200.000 each for availing the relief of bail.

The Mughalpura police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for torching police vehicles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Vehicles Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Court adjourns bail petition of ex-PTI chairman

Court adjourns bail petition of ex-PTI chairman

5 minutes ago
 No compromise on quality of medicines: Dr Nadeem

No compromise on quality of medicines: Dr Nadeem

5 minutes ago
 3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

11 minutes ago
 Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

16 minutes ago
 CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal im ..

Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal immigrants till Jan 30: Jan

16 minutes ago
12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

16 minutes ago
 BoR senior member urges timely completing of renov ..

BoR senior member urges timely completing of renovation projects

16 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner ..

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed

22 minutes ago
 Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 1 ..

Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 144

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardio ..

Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC),

22 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor acti ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor activities

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan