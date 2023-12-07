ATC grants bail to 5 accused in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in different cases related to May-9 violence

ATC Judge Arshad Javed granted post-arrest bail to Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and ordered him to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The court adjourned bail petitions of accused, Muhammad Nadeem and Muhammad Javed, till Dec 13 and sought more arguments

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

Meanwhile, the court also granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Usman Sharif and Muhammad Siddique, in a case of torching a container in front of National Park in Gulberg.

The court ordered the accused for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 violence.

Moreover, the court granted post-arrest bail to two accused, Salman and Ahmad Zahid, in a case of torching police vehicles in Mughalpura. The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200.000 each for availing the relief of bail.

The Mughalpura police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for torching police vehicles.