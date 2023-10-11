Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To 5 Accused In Police Vehicles Torching Case

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 09:07 PM

An anti-terrrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to five accused, including social media activist Sanam Javed, in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery in Cantt area, during May-09 violence

The court directed the accused, Sanam Javed, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Umair, Afshan Tariq and Ali Hassan, to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of the bail.

However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail application of former MNA Rubina Jameel in the case.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed announced the verdict on post-arrest bail applications of the accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Sarwar road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers over torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery during May-9 violence.

