ATC Grants Bail To 5 Accused In Police Vehicles Torching Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to five accused involved in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during May-9 violence.

The court granted bail to Adnan Ashraf, Rafique Khan, Altaf Hussain, Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Qasim and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict on the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused after hearing detailed arguments of the prosecution and defence.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles during May-9 violence.

