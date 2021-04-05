ATC grants bail to 5 lawyers in IHC attack case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to five lawyers involved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the decision after listening arguments from both the sides at large.

The five lawyers including Khalid Mehmood, Mudassar Rizwan, Fazal Ilahi, Akhter Hussain and Ayub Arba were grated post arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

However, the hearing on bail petitions of Tasaduq Hanif and Hamad Saeed Dar was adjourned till April 7.