ATC Grants Bail To 8 Co-accused In Torching Police Vehicles Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 09:38 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to eight co-accused of PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid in a case involving the torching of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk

The court mandated each co-accused to provide surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the bail. However, the bail plea hearing for Dr.

Yasmin Rashid was postponed until November 21.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan presided over the proceedings on bail petitions of Dr. Yasmin Rashid and others.

Those granted bail include Riaz Hussain, Irfan Ali, Irfan Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Abdul Qadir Khan, Shakarullah, and Abdullah.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over burning of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May-9 violence.

