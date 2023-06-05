UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Bail To 8 PTI Workers In Vandalism Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 09:49 PM

ATC grants bail to 8 PTI workers in vandalism cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in three different vandalism cases registered by Kasur police in connection with May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in three different vandalism cases registered by Kasur police in connection with May-9 riots.

The court granted bail to accused - Qasim, Abdul Hameed, Abdullah, Waqar, Malik Mehboob, Owais, Naveed and Qadeer and ordered them for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the PTI workers.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the accused participated in agitation on May 9 but they were not involved in any vandalism. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

Allahabad and Pattoki police had registered three cases under Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused on charges of vandalism during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Kasur Pattoki May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal Univ ..

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal University

7 minutes ago
 QAU organizes conference to create awareness among ..

QAU organizes conference to create awareness among critical environmental issues ..

3 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam rose to 1132.90 feet on ..

Water level in Mangla Dam rose to 1132.90 feet on Monday

3 minutes ago
 PBSA organizes event to highlight role of clean & ..

PBSA organizes event to highlight role of clean & green environment in society

3 minutes ago
 Special measures in budget for relief to poor, mid ..

Special measures in budget for relief to poor, middle classes: Prime Minister Sh ..

3 minutes ago
 1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup ..

1st Quaid-e-Azam National C'ship: Semifinal lineup of U19 category completed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.