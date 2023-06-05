ATC grants bail to 8 PTI workers in vandalism cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in three different vandalism cases registered by Kasur police in connection with May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in three different vandalism cases registered by Kasur police in connection with May-9 riots.

The court granted bail to accused - Qasim, Abdul Hameed, Abdullah, Waqar, Malik Mehboob, Owais, Naveed and Qadeer and ordered them for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the PTI workers.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the accused participated in agitation on May 9 but they were not involved in any vandalism. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

Allahabad and Pattoki police had registered three cases under Anti-Terrorism Act against the accused on charges of vandalism during May-9 riots.