ATC Grants Bail To 9 Accused In May-9 Vandalism Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:13 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to nine accused, involved in a case of setting a container on fire during May-9 vandalism

The court granted bail to accused Muhammad Ramzan, Zahoor, Hamza Babar, Mazhar Abbas, Saqib Rehman, Naeem Abbas, Muhammad Sajid, Abdul Qayyum and Ahsan Ali and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the bail.

However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of three accused, Muhammad Aslam, Junaid and Waris.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions of accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leaders and workers for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots.

