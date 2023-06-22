UrduPoint.com

ATC Grants Bail To 9 Accused In May-9 Vandalism Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:21 AM

ATC grants bail to 9 accused in May-9 vandalism case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to nine accused, involved in a case of setting a container on fire during May-9 vandalism.

The court granted bail to accused Muhammad Ramzan, Zahoor, Hamza Babar, Mazhar Abbas, Saqib Rehman, Naeem Abbas, Muhammad Sajid, Abdul Qayyum and Ahsan Ali and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the bail.

However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of three accused, Muhammad Aslam, Junaid and Waris.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions of accused after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf leaders and workers for setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Fire Riots Police Gulberg Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.